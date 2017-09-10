Nigerian rapper Phyno has been hit with shade by a dentist who said the celebrity was in dire need of teeth whitening.

The dentist, Nebeokike Sunday, took to Facebook to make this claim. In his post, he placed two photos of the Rapper smiling with one of the photos being a close up of his teeth.

In his post he said; “Ok, and I have to say this.

“This guy needs S&P and probably go for whitening with sodium perborate. Yes everyone mustn’t have white teeth, but as a celebrity, he needs one!

“No insult is meant here. just an observation. And its my profession. Bloggers, goan tell him…..” Sunda was of course dragged in the comments for his statement with someone accusing him of looking for cheap fame. “ Another commenter said that the colour of teeth doesn’t matter to girls but rather how much a person has; “ And yet another warned him that commenters were coming for him now that he has made Instablog 9ja; “Onku u have reach instablog…wait children of anger are coming for u 😂 😂” At the moment there has been no response from Phyno on the matter.

