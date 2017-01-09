Go Get Your Girl If You Still Want Her - Fans Advice Tunji 'TeeBillz' Balogun - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have advised Tunji ‘TeBillz’ Balogun to go get his woman after the couple seemed to have parted ways.

Nigerians took to the media personality’s page to advice him to get his woman if he’s still interested in the relationship after he posted yet another update on his Instagram page talking about mental health and depression.

Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun whose relationship with Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage suffered a major setback when he took to his Instagram page to lash out at the singer and her family last year shared the photo below along with the caption: “If you can seek help for malaria and fever, don’t be ashamed about your psychological and emotional condition!!! Why are we so afraid to discuss mental health in our society??? #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness”

See fans’ reaction below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment