God Called Me, Nobody Can Recall Me - Dino Melaye - The Herald Nigeria

Embattled Senator, Dino Melaye, has restated that the recall process against him will not work.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had received signatures for Dino Melaye’s recall but the man who is representing Kogi West is not bothered.

In a series of tweets, the Senate prayed that the ploy by his enemies against him would “scatter by fire!”

He said that God was the one who called him into the National Assembly and thus no one can recall him.

“Those who did not call me cannot recall me… Every joint effort to pull me down, I declare be scattered by fire in Jesus name. Father uproot every institution that has been empowered to see to my frustration in Jesus name,” Dino Melaye said.

“Mighty God give an uncommon blessing that will draw people’s attention to my life.

“God I am grateful for everything. By the Grace of God my enemies will remain under my feet.

“I thank God because He is my Compass. Surely He shall deliver me from the snare of the Fowler. I am saved and secure.

“Brethren fear not, you will not be put to shame because I’m a child of God.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment