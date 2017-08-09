God permits dating of married men, I won't be ashamed to do it - Singer reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has sparked social media reaction once again after she revealed her take on dating and marrying already married men.

The controversial singer who was rumored to be in romantic relationship with the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, stated in a recent interview that she sees nothing wrong in dating married men.

The singer added that she doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ, she further added that her view of the religion is that it’s more likened to idol worshiping.

Speaking during an interview with Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show, the singer said: “My religion allows a man to marry as many as he wants so the ladies in Judaism accept the act. So far as he takes good care of you and does not give you problem, then you are good to be with him. Dating or marrying married man is not a big deal.”

She continued: The lady can also marry a married man but it has to be just one person in your life unlike a man who is allowed to marry even more than twenty women and be descent with them. If I am dating a married man I won’t be ashamed of it

“I am not dating a married man but if I am I won’t be shamed of it because God permits it. In the old testament, Solomon and others had plenty concubines. The only thing a married man cannot do is to take another man’s wife.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment