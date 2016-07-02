What God Told Me About Buhari's Administration - Popular Cleric Opens Up - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Popular cleric, Pastor Kingsley Ebenezer of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, has stated that Nigeria will not be grounded this year, although the nation will pass through many hurdles.

In a statement issued to news website, Naij.com, the cleric stated that the future of Nigeria is in its citizens’ hands, thus, Nigerians should speak positively about the country.

He said: “The present political setup in Nigeria is in danger and may be replace or overrun by another arrangement.

“God will heal Nigeria: Though the nation will pass through many hurdles, but God will heal her.

“Nigeria will not be grounded this year. Nigeria will not die.

“Tell my people to speak positively about Nigeria because the future of Nigeria is in their hands.

“Christians have the dominion ship and authority over this nation as such; God will work with our word. Bless Nigeria and rulers.”

Leave a comment