Godfrey Ishegbe Lauds Okowa For Giant Strides In Entrepreneurship and Youth Development - The Herald Nigeria

The need to create value in the lives of our Youths has given rise to various calls for inculcating entrepreneurship skills amongst them.

The youths in discuss span through the secondary schools, tertiary, the unemployed and the under employed categories be they graduates or not.

These were the words of Godfrey Ishegbe an advocate of youth development and grassroot development, he made the call while addressing members of Ethiope Youth Vanguard ably led by McPherson Etadafe when they paid him a courtesy call recently at his Country home at Okurekpo Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. “He noted that; every problem is a business and every business is someone solution to a problem. The youths should engage themselves in productive ventures geared towards advancing society through employment and wealth creation.The need therefore to strengthen entrepreneurship programmes. We are aware that if the youths are mobilized to embrace entrepreneurship it would go a long way to reduce societal crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, drug abuse, immoral behaviours etc”

Our Youths presently live in an environment predominant with the influences of parents, schools, peer groups, government policies, social values and the wave of internet related issues. All these work to shape the thinking and direction of our youths positively or negatively. In the positive sense, the mind and thought of these youths become properly and positively directed to face the issues of life, while the reverse becomes the opposite.

The need to champion entrepreneurship amongst the youths have therefore led to the establishment of the STEP and YAGEP, PPSP programmes under the Office of the Chief Job Creation Officer which was created as a special purpose vehicle for the actualisation of job and wealth creation under the S.M.A.R.T agenda. He noted that the ideas behind the Scheme which the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Administration set forth through his S. M. A. R. T Agenda has truly yielded results as many youths has been gainfully employed and thus reduced the menace of unemployment in the state. While applauding the efforts of the Governor he called on individuals in the private sector to key into these programmes as they were veritable tools for curbing unemployment and promoting youth development which will in turn bring development to Delta State and indeed Nigeria at large.

While concluding his speech he assured the group of his readiness to partner with them in finding solutions to the problem being faced by the youths in the State.

