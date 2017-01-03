Gombe Govt. to commence payment of gratuities this week – Governor

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State says government will commence payment of N2 billion gratuities to pensioners this week.

Dankwambo made the promise when he received the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state during Christmas and New Year homage to him in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said the Committee for the Verification of Pensioners had concluded its assignment and the payment would soon commence.

“Within this week, we will commence the payment of gratuities of N2 billion because we have finished the verification.

“Without such verification, the problem of gratuities will not end because of the system of the payment.

“Henceforth, government will plan for the retirees to start getting their gratuities as at when due under the new system’’, he said.

Dankwambo said government would continue to do everything possible to ensure that salaries were paid promptly to ease hardship faced by the people in the recession.

He thanked the Christian community in the state for the successful Christmas and New Year celebrations and commended them for the hospitality.

State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Isa Uba congratulated the governor for a hitch-free celebration and assured that they would continue to partner with government for the development of the state.

He commended the governor for executing many projects and called for the conversion of College of Islamic Studies, Nafada, to Collage of Legal Studies to accommodate Christian students and the ministry of Religious Affairs for harmonious relationship in the state. (NAN)

