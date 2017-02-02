Gombe Govt. equips ultra-modern hospital with N2b. worth of facilities

Gombe state government has equipped its newly constructed ultra-modern Women and Childrens’ hospital in Gombe with facilities worth N2 billion.

Dr Kennedy Ishaya, State Commissioner of Health, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

He said the equipment procured were Incubator, Digital Xray and scanning machines, among others.

The commissioner said Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo, had also released the sum of N9.million for the fumigation of the Hospital in order to get rid of termites and other insects.

He said arrangement had been concluded for the inauguration of the hospital.

“We have employed 58 unskilled workers, deployed nurses from other hospitals in the state, as well as employed more consultants,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that contract for the construction of the Hospital was awarded at the sum of N500 million in 2014, but later reviewed to N600 million because of the construction of additional theatre room. (NAN)

