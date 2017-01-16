Gombe govt. restates commitment to capacity development of workforce

The Gombe State Government says it is committed to capacity development of its workforce and will continue to invest in the training and retraining of civil servants.

Dr Daniel Musa, the Head of Civil Service in Gombe, made the pledge on Monday at the opening of a five-day induction retreat for 10 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Musa said that the course was necessary because of certain lapses which were recently observed in the civil service and there was need to correct them.

“To become a permanent secretary is not a small feat. It is imperative for us to give the newly appointed permanent secretaries an induction course to equip them to face the challenges ahead,” he said.

The Head of Service urged participants to take the induction course seriously and to interact well with the resource persons to maximise the benefits.

He said that the state had invited some retired permanent secretaries as resource persons because of their wealth of experience.

“We do not need to go out because we have ample resource persons, well experienced retired permanent secretaries in the state,” Musa said.

Hajiya Fati Mu’azu, a former Head of Civil Service in the former Bauchi State, urged the participants to always give their best to the government.

“Always be punctual at work, you will earn the confidence of your staff and go out of your way to know your staff and their problems.

“Study all files brought for your attention and treat every case with human face.

“Always consider the whole state as your constituency; if not, you will be narrow minded,” she said.

Mu’azu commended the head of service for organising the induction training, which she described as timely. (NAN)

