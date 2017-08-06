Goodluck Jonathan For 2019, Nigerians React - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians have taken to their social media page to react to a report by a group under the aegis of Movement For Credible Polls that a former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan will be stoned should he attempt to run for the presidency in 2019.

The sociopolitical organization in a statement signed by its president, Emma Oketi, stated that Goodluck Jonathan should do away with persons encouraging him to re-contest as Nigerians will stone him should he try his luck in the forthcoming elections.

Further advising the former president, the group noted that Goodluck Jonathan should not be deceived by people telling him he has unfinished business in the Aso Villa adding that Nigerians are yet to forget how politicians looted the nation’s treasury under his watch.

Nigerians in reaction to the report by the group took to their social media page on Facebook to give opinions.

Some however vowed to vote for the nation’s former president should he choose to re-contest.

The heated debate comes after the Nigerian senate had made a move to bar Goodluck Jonathan from re-contesting as the nation’s president.

Read some of the reactions by Nigerians below:

