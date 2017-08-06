 Goodluck Jonathan For 2019, Nigerians React - The Herald Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan For 2019, Nigerians React

Nigerians have taken to their social media page to react to a report by a group under the aegis of Movement For Credible Polls that a former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan will be stoned should he attempt to run for the presidency in 2019.

The sociopolitical organization in a statement signed by its president, Emma Oketi, stated that Goodluck Jonathan should do away with persons encouraging him to re-contest as Nigerians will stone him should he try his luck in the forthcoming elections.

Further advising the former president, the group noted that Goodluck Jonathan should not be deceived by people telling him he has unfinished business in the Aso Villa adding that Nigerians are yet to forget how politicians looted the nation’s treasury under his watch.

Nigerians in reaction to the report by the group took to their social media page on Facebook to give opinions.

Some however vowed to vote for the nation’s former president should he choose to re-contest.

The heated debate comes after the Nigerian senate had made a move to bar Goodluck Jonathan from re-contesting as the nation’s president.

Read some of the reactions by Nigerians below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar