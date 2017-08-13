Anti-Corruption Fight: Goodluck Jonathan Admits Failure, Reveals Why - The Herald Nigeria

A former president in the country, Goodluck Jonathan has admitted that he failed in his war against corruption during his administration.

The former leader of the country admitted to his failure in the fight against corruption while speaking t the Peoples Democratic Party non-elective national convention.

Goodluck Jonathan who stated that he failed to plug all loopholes in the fight against corruption disclosed that he made a costly mistake.

He however stated that it remains wrong to assume the Nigerian economy would have been in a worse shape were his administration not voted out of office.

He said at the event which held at the Eagle Square in Abuja: “Though we didn’t completely plug the loopholes in the fight against corruption, but we did well.

“I learnt that some people said that if the PDP had remained in power beyond 2015, the economy would have been worse. This couldn’t have been the case, because we had a sound economic team in place.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment