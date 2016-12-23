Goodluck Jonathan Shifts Ground On His 2019 Presidential Ambition - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has shifted ground concerning his interest in the 2019 presidential election.

Goodluck Jonathan denied his interest in the forthcoming election following news in circulation which hinted that the former president has been under pressure to contest in the 2019 presidential race.

According to the ex-president’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Goodluck Jonathan harbors no plans whatsoever to contest in the 2019 presidential race.

Vanguard quoted the former president’s media aide to have said that Goodluck Jonathan never declared his interest in the next election adding that such news circulating in the media were blatant “fabrications”.

The statement issued by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s media aide said: “Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday.

“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks, so he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.

“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?,” the statement questioned.

The former president also used the medium to wish his colleagues and Nigerians a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year Celebration.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment