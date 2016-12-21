Goodluck Jonathan's Ex-Aide Makes Shocking Revelations About 2015 Polls - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former president Goodluck Jonathan’s former aide has made startling revelations about the 2015 general elections in the country which saw the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari into office.

The former president’s former aide, Doyin Okupe in his shocking revelation advised Nigerians to move on from the past and face challenges of the future as politicians are not priests.

Doyin Okupe, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs during the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration made the startling and shocking revelations in a post published on his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 20.

According to the ex-president’s former aide, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the platform on which the former president re-contested in the 2015 elections may have lied to Nigerians in a bid to secure the presidential office.

In the post which he started off with the factual statement: “Electioneering Campaigns are over,” Doyin Okupe went on to question why Nigerians are still stuck on issues surrounding the last election.

He wrote:

“Many Nigerians amaze me the way they go on and on about issues relating to the campaigns before the last elections.

One Ekewa Olu published a piece I wrote in December 2014 in the heat of the electioneering campaigns, pertaining to which past head of state built our refineries. The relevance of that piece to the Nigerian situation now is extremely difficult to fathom.

Obviously it was intended for mischief.

Truth is, as was also evident in the last presidential elections in the US, candidates SNF their aides and surrogates say things, either to promote their principals or bring down his opponents.

Once elections are over, they are simply over. The nation comes together and move on.

Not in Nigeria. Many political naiveties, still bury their heads in the heaps of the whole gamut of the campaign trash, with still so much passion and hate.

We have had an election in this country, and as they say all is fair in love and war. The elections have been over for nearly 2years now. People should go back to their jobs or find something else to do till 2019.

As for me its over, I am done. Period”

