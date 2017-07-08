Goodluck Jonathan's Son-in-law Attacked By Gunmen In Calabar - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law, Prince Goodwill Edward, was reportedly shot on Friday by unknown gunmen in Calabar.

The ex-president’s son-in-law was reportedly shot in his State Housing Estate residence.

Prince Goodwill Edward who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River is reported to be currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in the state.

The extent of damage done by the gunshot is yet unknown as at press time.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, when contacted by Punchng disclosed that the matter is yet to be reported officially.

The state CP further noted that it was not the first time Edward had been attacked by gunmen according to records.

Inuwa added: “This was the third or fourth time that this thing is happening.

“Do you know that as at now I’m talking to you there is no official report about it? We are not going to wait until the matter is reported. We are the police we know our responsibility.

“Even if they have a reason for not reporting which we are not going to sit down until the matter is reported, we have the responsibility to investigate and by the grace of God we will go after those responsible.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment