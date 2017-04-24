Google, Kaduna Govt. train 5,000 youths on digital marketing

Google, in collaboration with Kaduna State Government, Kaduna ICT HUB and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), on Monday conducted a one-day training for 5, 000 unemployed youths in the state on digital marketing.

Google Lead Trainer, Mr Luke Ini-Ima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the training was part of the state government’s youth empowerment programmes.

Ini-Ima explained that the training was specifically designed to make the beneficiaries social media managers, strategies and brand ambassadors for the 2.3 million Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

According to him, only 7 per cent of the 2.3 million SMEs in the country advertise their products online.

“This training will, therefore, bridge this gap and would enable the unemployed youths tap from the huge opportunities in the ICT sector.

“On successful completion of the training, the beneficiaries are expected to create online platforms for the remaining 93 per cent of SMEs in the country.

“We will teach them all they need to know about online affiliate marketing and how to make cool money online,’’ Ini-Ima said.

He said that the training is being conducted in five centres: namely A. B. U Hotel Hall Congo, Zaria; Umar Musa Yar’adua Hall Kaduna; Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall Kaduna; St. John’s College Kachia and New Choice Hall Kafanchan.

The SDGs Director in the state, Mr Nuhu Moses, told NAN that the beneficiaries were between the ages of 18 to 35.

Moses said that the effort was part of SDGs youth empowerment goals through skills development for employment creation.

He commended the state government for keying into the SDGs to fight unemployment in the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Bitrus Bala, commended the state government and its partners for the efforts, saying the acquired skills would enable them fight poverty by being financially independent. (NAN)

FDY/AJA/MZA

