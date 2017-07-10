Google Triangle: A New Innovation For Mobile Data Management - The Herald Nigeria

Unlike most first world countries where data caps are near inexhaustible, quite a number of other countries have much lower data caps thus hindering effectively the amount of usable data by the general populace.

Consequently, this is made worse for the wear with the existence of android phones; which basically consume data via background processes. Hence the use of data saving apps to reduce data usage and save data and in consequence less money spent.

However, in the midst of all this, Google has decided to release an app into the mainstream that will help cut down data usage by background apps considerably and that app is the Google Triangle.

It is noteworthy to mention that the application is considerably new –it is still currently being beta-tested in the Philippines and that this isn’t the first attempt by Google to help users conserve data.

The company, years ago, added a “Data Saver” mode to its mobile Chrome browser, for example, and it has introduced built-in data-saver controls in select devices, like the Data Saver feature in its Pixel phones.

Triangle, by comparison, offers more fine-grained control over your applications compared to what’s provided within Pixel.

At the individual application level, Triangle users can customize how their apps are allowed to use data by choosing between options like 10 minutes at a time, 30 minutes or “Always.”

And then we have the data rewards, which are currently limited to Globe and Smart prepaid customers. Triangle will grant you some extra data for using and installing certain apps. It doesn’t seem like a lot of data—the screenshots show 10 or 15MB per action. Still, if you’re scraping by on a few hundred megabytes per month, this could be useful.

The company declined to speak about its future plans for the app, including if or when it expected to release Triangle to other emerging markets, or even developed ones like the U.S. for those who aren’t on unlimited data plans. Though experimental, Triangle is an official Google product and not one from its internal incubator.

When asked, a company rep only offered the following statement: “We’re currently doing tests in the Philippines on ways to help users better manage their mobile data. We have nothing further to announce at this time.”

