 Gov. Ambode calls for collective efforts to preserve history, culture of Yoruba race

Gov. Ambode calls for collective efforts to preserve history, culture of Yoruba race

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday said there was an urgent need to collectively promote the tradition, culture, heritage and history of the Yoruba race.

Ambode, who was represented by the State’s Commissioner of Housing, Mr Gbolahan Lawal said this at the launching of a book entitled ‘Oti See Se’ ( ‘It Is Done’).

The book, put together by a team of five youths, is a selection of accolades in celebration of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

According to the governor, history is essential for the sustenance of the identity, integrity and development of any given society.

 

 

”Any society that doesn’t pay proper attention to its history not only has dangerously shallow roots, but also risks starving its own generations to come.

”We appreciate the Ooni for his passion for the history and development of the Yoruba race, ” Ambode said.

He, however, said that collective efforts by all was necessary to prevent the tradition, culture and history of the Yoruba from going into extinction.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi pledged that he would continue to lead by example, saying that a good name is better than gold.

 

 

”Since I ascended the Ooni throne, the Almighty has been my guide in ensuring that I lead the Yoruba race well by promoting our culture, tradition and history.

”We must preserve our roots and history for the generations yet unborn to keep our integrity and identity as a people,” he said.

The book reviewer, Mr Gbenga Omiwole, said the cradle of civilisation, in world history, started with the Yoruba race.

Omiwole said the coronation of an Ooni had always been a historic event as he was the spiritual leader of the Yoruba.

According to him, the Ooni stool is the most revered in Africa, as it reflects so much history and has been contributing to the progress of the country.

 

 

”This is why Oba Ogunwusi, since his coronation in December 2015, has been using his position to foster unity, peace and progress in the continent.

”His humility and wisdom in the service of God and the people confirms that he is the ‘Chosen King’ occupying the house of Oduduwa, ” he said.

The Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Chief Gani Adams, pledged that the group was ready to support the vision of the Ooni in promoting and sustaining the cultural values of the Yoruba.

In his address, Mr Babajide Macaulay, one of the authors of the book, said it was written to keep records of the commitment of Oba Ogunwusi to promoting peace and harmony of the Yoruba within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

 

 

”He is worthy to be celebrated as he has made direct impact on the lives and livelihood of the youth through his empowerment programmes.

”This book is a research and documentation about Oba Ogunwusi to preserve the past for posterity,” he said.(NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar