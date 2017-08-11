Gov. Bindow urges pilgrims to pray for President Buhari

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Friday urged intending pilgrims for the 2017 pilgrimage to Mecca to offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari to recover from his ill health.

Bindow made the plea in Yola when he paid a visit to the Hajj Camp.

The governor said that the request became necessary in order for the president to recover and return to continue his good works.

He commended the president for his effort in prosecuting the war against Boko Haram insurgency and in restoring peace and stability to the country.

Bindow urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and conduct themselves in orderly manner during the pilgrimage.

According to him, those performing this year’s hajj have been ordained to perform the religious obligation.

“I urge you to obey the laws of the Holy Land,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, expressed optimism that the 2017 exercise would be one of the best.

Mijinyawa, who is also the 2017 Amir Hajj, assured the pilgrims that decent accommodation close to the religious ground had been secured for pilgrims from the state.

He urged them to adhere strictly to the religious obligations that took them to the Holy Land.

Mijinyawa thanked the state government for finding him worthy to lead the pilgrims from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,600 intending pilgrims have completed their orientation and ready for their transportation to the Holy Land. (NAN)

