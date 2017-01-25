Gov. Dickson signs 3 bills into law

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Tuesday signed three bills into law as part of efforts to promote good governance in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three bills include the Infrastructure Maintenance Levy Amendment Bill, the Prerogative of Mercy Bill and Revenue Court Amendment Bill.

The bills were presented to the state governor by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Konbowei Benson for assent.

Gov. Dickson, while signing the bills in Yenagoa, said they would usher a new dawn in the history of the state.

“I have signed the three bills and now they have become laws in Bayelsa.

“I implore the people of the state to support the government to enable it succeed in the task of transforming Bayelsa.

“Running of government is not an easy task, but with the bills, especially the revenue court amendment bill we will go a long way to boost the state’s current tax drive.

“It will also improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of the state and enable the government meet its development and welfare obligations to the people.

“The prerogative of mercy bill will enable us to exercise prerogative of mercy to the people; this is the time that citizens in our state and corporate organisations must fulfil their obligations to the state.

“Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to call on citizens of this state and individuals in our communities, especially those doing business, to comply with the payment of their taxes for the betterment of the state,” Dickson said.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Konbowei Benson said the signing of the bills was a welcome development as it would ensure a better society.

“I believe the bills, if properly implemented, will contribute immensely to improving good governance for the people,” he said. (NAN)

