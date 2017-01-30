Gov.El -Rufai Orders Commissioners to inspect Projects and stop sitting in the offfice

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Sunday ordered all commissioners in the state to ensure that all ongoing 2016 projects were competed on or before Feb.28.

El-Rufai gave the order on the second day of 2017 budget Implementation Retreat in Kaduna.

“From today henceforth every commissioner must go out to inspect project. No more sitting in the office.

“I want us to learn from the past and make amends this year and beyond.

“We must pursue excellence and not politics, 2017 is not a year of politics, but a year of deliverables, as such, commissioners and heads of agencies should focus on what will get the job done”, he said.

El-Rufai said 2017 should be of success stories and not excuses and that it would be a year of commissioning new projects.

“We are going to have big events this year, one of which is the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit scheduled for April.

“We would equally celebrate Kaduna centenary (100 years) in July. Therefore, we should work toward commissioning projects by then.”

The governor said he would no longer tolerate the inability of ministries to implement capital projects.

According to him, any commissioner that fails to implement reasonable percentage of capital expenditure this year proves his lack of capacity to be a commissioner.

He also said that overhead would now be paid based on the ability of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), to generate revenue.

According to him, MDAs that cannot generate N10 million a month should not spend N15 million.

He asked head of MDAs to identify young and vibrant youths in service with great potentials for the state to send them for training. (NAN)

