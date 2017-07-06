Gov. Fayose Bans Students' Activities, Public Processions in Ekiti State - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has banned students activities and public procession in the state.

According to the statement which was released by Fayose’s aide on Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, this is in reaction to reports that cultists would be having a procession, Friday, in the state.

The statement further urged security personnel to “be on red alert Ikere Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students activities. They are to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the State.”

“There must be no activities of secret cults in Ekiti State henceforth and there must no students procession of any form,” the statement noted. “Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the State will be dealt with decisively.”

