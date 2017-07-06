 Gov. Fayose Bans Students' Activities, Public Processions in Ekiti State - The Herald Nigeria

Gov. Fayose Bans Students’ Activities, Public Processions in Ekiti State

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has banned students activities and public procession in the state.

 

According to the statement which was released by Fayose’s aide on Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, this is in reaction to reports that cultists would be having a procession, Friday, in the state.

 

The statement further urged security personnel to “be on red alert Ikere Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students activities. They are to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the State.”

 

“There must be no activities of secret cults in Ekiti State henceforth and there must no students procession of any form,” the statement noted. “Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the State will be dealt with decisively.”

 

 

 

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar