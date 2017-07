Reports from Ekiti State indicates that Governor Ayodele Fayose has dissolved the State Executive Council.

According to the governor’s Special Adviser on the Public Communications & New Media, Lere Olayinka, they were ordered to hand over the leadership of their various ministries to the Permanent Secretaries.

The governor thanked them for their services as well as wished them well in their future endeavours.

