Gov. Obaseki restates commitment to fight against human trafficking

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is willing to support any initiative that will curb human trafficking.

Obaseki, represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, stated this on Tuesday when he hosted the executives of the African Youth Commission at Government House, Benin.

He said the way youths travel out of the country to be used as slaves in their host countries is unacceptable.

Obaseki, who described human trafficking as “modern day slavery’’, noted that one of the goals of his administration was to build the capacity of youths to enable them to compete favourable with their counterparts across the world.

“For us as a government, we believe we should reduce unemployment and also help to reduce illegal migration.

“For us, human trafficking is not acceptable, that is why we are trying to gather not only national, but international support to check this menace,” he said.

Obaseki said the government was investing massively in technical vocation and skills acquisition to ensure that the younger generation are adequately empowered to provide for themselves.

Earlier, the Secretary of the African Youth Commission, Dr Carl Oshodin, said the aim of the commission was to fight against illegal migration.

Oshodin said that the motive was to support government at all levels and make poverty history in Edo.

