Gov. Obaseki sends bill to amend pension scheme to Assembly - The Herald Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sent a bill to the State House of Assembly to amend the state’s Pension Scheme of 2010.

A letter on the bill amendment, signed by the governor, was sent to the Assembly on Monday.

The letter read in part: “Mr Speaker, find attached 30 copies of the bill for your consideration and passage.

“The bill, if amended, will enable the state to commence the contributory pension scheme to put an end to pension related issues in the state.”

The Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business.

Meanwhile, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, a member representing (APC Uhunwode) Constituency in the Assembly, has called on parents to desist from female genital mutilation.

Ativie made the call under personal explanation to commemorate the International Day for Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation.

She said the practice was a violation of the rights of women and girls, adding that elimination of female genital mutilation needed concerted efforts.

“This has led the house to work and passed the bill to stop female genital mutilation.” (NAN)

