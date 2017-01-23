Gov. Obaseki sends bill to harmonise Local Govt. levies to Edo Assembly

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sent a bill for a law to harmonise local government levies, rates, fees and charges to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

This was contained in a letter signed by the governor and sent to the house on Monday in Benin.

The letter reads: “Mr Speaker, find attached 30 copies of the bill for your consideration and passage

” The bill is expected to change the fortunes of local government in the state”.

The Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, thereafter, referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business for consideration on a later date.

Meanwhile, the speaker has advised members on the need to be punctual at the plenary.

“Some constituents have complained to me that their representatives do not come to plenary on time.

“I want to urge all members to come to plenary by 10a.m,” he said. (NAN)

