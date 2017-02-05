Gov. Obiano plans medical equipment centre in Awka

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra says the state plans set up a Central Medical Equipment Centre in Awka, the state’s capital.

Obiano made the assertion when he received the Executive Members of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Medical Students Association at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka on Sunday.

He explained that the centre would be set up under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Initiative.

He said the centre would have hi-tech medical equipment which ordinarily might not be affordable by individual hospitals.

According to him, the equipment at the centre will be available for doctors in the state to access.

He said that necessary arrangements were being made to ensure the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme was made to guarantee adequate payment for services rendered to patients.

“This will ensure that the centre functions maximally in providing quality health service delivery to the people and will enable the citizens to afford the services,’’ he said.

Obiano said that his administration would launch a three-pronged approach aimed at revolutionising the health sector to create a sustainable system for catering for the health needs of the people.

He assured that the government would sustain efforts at transforming the university’s teaching hospital into a world-class medical institution.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Josephat Akabuike, identified some key interventions of the administration in the health sector to include development of the state’s Universal Health Insurance Scheme.

Others are the recertification of hospitals to ensure that they meet acceptable standards and the establishment of a Central Pharmaceutical Store for the state.

He said that through the efforts of the incumbent administration, the university was able to graduate its first and second sets of medical doctors.

Akabuike said that the students’ hostel built by the government had enabled all-round academic activities in the institution.

Mr Chimezie Agbanu, President of the Medical Students Association, explained that the visit was to thank the governor for the infrastructure upgrade in the university and empowering the students to be at their best.

He said that government’s development agenda had proved to be the answer to the socio-economic challenges of the state. (NAN)

