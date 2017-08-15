 Gov. Shettima appoints 5-member Civil Service Commission

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Tuesday approved the appointment of a five-member Civil Service Commission for the state.

A statement issued in Maiduguri by Alhaji Usman Shuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), named Alhaji Bulama Gubio as Chairman of the Commission.
He listed the commissioners as: Yakubu Bukar, Justus Zare, Mustapha Kurna and Fati Dori.

He explained that the appointment was in accordance with the powers confirmed on the governor by Section 198 of the 1999 Constitution.

The SSG said that the appointments were subject to confirmation by the Borno House of Assembly. (NAN)

