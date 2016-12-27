Gov. Shettima spends Boxing day with Chibok girls

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State spent the Boxing Day with the recently freed 21 Chibok girls.

Shettima told the girls that with their cheerful mood, the next concern had to be their future.

The girls who were students of Government’s Girls Secondary School (GSSS),in the town were at home to spend the Christmas with their parents, the first celebration they would have together since April 14, 2014 when they were captured by Boko Haram gunmen.

NAN reports that the 21 girls have been under the care of the Federal Government in Abuja, since they were released in october.

Armed soldiers and officials of the Department of State Services followed the 21 girls to Chibok and provided security shield throughout the Christmas”

Shettima told the girls and their parents: “As you know, 56 of your colleagues who escaped abduction are currently in two international schools where they have been since 2014.

“We are taking care of all their educational needs from school fees to other basics. Left to me, I would want the 21 of you to join them in those two schools so that you can all feel at home and move on.

“However, the Federal Government has a plan which we will jointly discuss and come up with a decision that is acceptable to you our daughters.

“President Muhammadu Buhari loves you so much and he is deeply concerned about our daughters that are yet to be freed. He is working on that and we are all working” Shettima said.

Shettima also announced the appointment of ‎Yakubu Nkeki, the Chairman of an association of the Chibok schoolgirls’ Parents as councillor of Mbalala ward in Chibok local government area.

‎”We appointed Yakubu Nkeki as councillor for him to have a formal platform to continue his advocacy for the welfare of families of missing Chibok girls, for him to ensure that they are given special consideration at all times by the local government area on all issues, particularly on welfare, on issues of their health, empowerment etc.

“NKeki will also serve as a constant reminder to the council that there are parents like him who live in pains. He is simply there to advocate for the welfare of the parents and also as someone who has been a victim, he will stand by efforts of Government to protect schools through Community surveillance in addition to formal security establishments” Shettima said.

The Governor also consoled parents whose daughters are yet to be recovered, promising that all hands are on deck to ensure the return of all the girls.

“I will be meeting the parents tomorrow (Tuesday)” he said.

Shettima presented gifts of assorted clothing to the girls and their parents.

“Nothing is too much for these girls and their parents. They have suffered too much and deserve our support” the Governor said.

NAN recalls that the 21 schoolgirls were freed by the Boko Haram in October, 2016 following a negotiation with the insurgents that was brokered by the Interntional Red Cross and the Swiss government. (NAN)

