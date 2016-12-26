Gov. Tambuwal urges Muslims, Christians to live in peace during, after festive period

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Christians and Muslims in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with one and another.

Tambuwal made the plea in Sokoto on Monday, while playing host to a delegation of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Christmas celebration.

He stressed the need for adherents of the two major religions to always live in peacefully in the overall interest of the nation’s development.

According to him, peace is the key to national development, hence the need for all citizens to work toward ensuring a long lasting peace in the country.

Tambuwal also used the occasion to rejoice with Christians on the Christmas celebration, and wished them a prosperous New Year in advance.

The CAN spokesperson, Mr Steven Okafor, said that Christians in the state celebrated Christmas under a very peaceful atmosphere, which he described as commendable.

He thanked the governor for his numerous people-oriented programmes, urging him to strive to do more in the overall interest and progress of the state. (NAN)

