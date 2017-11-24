Gov Umahi appoints former Deputy Governor, Ogbu, EBSU as VC

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Bernard Odo, made the development known in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday.

Odo said that the governor, who as the university’s visitor, directed that Ogbu would replace Prof. Francis Idike whose appointment as the acting vice-chancellor would elapse on Nov.26.

“Idike has been operating as the university’s acting vice- chancellor for the past six months while Ogbu’s tenure, which commences from Nov.27, will also last for six months,” he said.

Odo said the governor also approved the termination of Ogbu’s appointment as the university’s Pro Chancellor to enable him to assume duties in the new position.

He said the governor also approved the appointment of a former Minister of Culture and tourism, Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, as the university’s Pro-Chancellor with effect from Monday, Nov.27.

Ogbu was Deputy Governor from 2003 to 2011.

Ogbuewu is also the Chairman of the Ebonyi Elders Council.

