Gov. Wike inaugurates State Law Review Commission

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday inaugurated the 14-member Rivers State Law Review Commission in Port Harcourt, and advised its members to amend existing laws to strengthen governance in the state.

He said that the function of the commission was to contribute toward reviewing and enforcing instruments that would assist the government in its law amendment process.

The governor noted that the state’s law was last reviewed in 2013 and urged members of the committee to take advantage of the assignment to contribute toward enhancing the laws of the state.

According to him, the commission was expected to carry out its task for a period of six months after which its report would be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The members of the commission are : Retired Justice Osu (Chairman), Florence Fiberesima (Secretary), Mr. Queen Goodwill, O. C. Okocha (SAN), Prof. Paul Worika and Fidelis George.

Others are: Dr Zacheus Adango, C .A. Chinwo, Somiete Inko-aria, Blackstone Gogo, Oroma Omodu, K.O. Saaka and the Director of Legal Service in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In his response, Justice Osu, the Chairman of the Commission, thanked the state government for the opportunity afforded them to serve the state.

He promised that the commission would make effective use of the opportunity. (NAN)

