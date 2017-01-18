Gov. Wike wants Rivers to host 2018 Senior African Wrestling Championships

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has asked the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) to bid for the hosting of the 2018 Senior African Wrestling Championships in the city of Port Harcourt.

The governor also directed the state’s Ministry of Sports to liaise with NWF to host the Annual Senior National Wrestling Championships this year.

The President of NWF, Daniel Igali, made the disclosure on Wednesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone.

The Olympian said that NWF would soon confer with with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to submit a bid for the hosting rights to the 2018 Senior Africa Wrestling Championships.

“A committee will be set up soon to ensure that all areas to be touched regarding hosting the Africa Championships are looked into.

“If we do not have all the required facilities in Port Harcourt, we will get them ready in one year.

“The biggest facility we need is the wrestling gymnasium and we have a good space in Port Harcourt for that.

“We may need a Sauna and accommodation facilities within the competition venue. I will personally inspect that soon,’’ Igali said.

He added that hosting the Africa Championships was of great advantage to Nigeria.

“Hosting the Championships will no doubt bring added advantage to Nigeria in addition to the good public image it will create.

“It will give us an opportunity to get new facilities or upgrade our facilities. It will enable us get closer to modern trends.

“The competition will also keep us in good stead with the international federations as partners rather than users.

“There are so many benefits in hosting a competition of such magnitude,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment