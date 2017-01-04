Government, commercial activities pick-up after yuletide in Enugu

Government and commercial activities have picked up in Enugu, Enugu state after the yuletide break that lasted for about two weeks, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent, who monitored activities in various locations in Enugu metropolis on Wednesday, reports that many public workers were seen in their offices and others resumed their private businesses.

At the Federal and state secretariats in Enugu, a good number of offices were opened for businesses.

However, a section of the Federal Secretariat occupied by the Nigeria Immigration Service hundreds of people were seen renewing their passports or obtaining new ones.

Speaking to NAN at the Federal Secretariat, Mr Monday Imoh, a civil servant, expressed optimism for a better 2017, based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurance that Nigerians would have relief from economic hardship.

“Last year, due to the recession; hike in the fuel pump price and public transport fare, most workers spent more on transport, “Imoh said.

Most markets and departmental stores located around Gariki, Ogbete, Mayor, Artisan, Timber and Kayetta Markets and as Roban Store, Shoprite, and Game among others were also full of activities.

A trader at Mayor Market, Mr Okechukwu Eze, a grain seller, expressed concern over the high cost of living but prayed that farm produce would soon be affordable for the common man.

Eze attributed the development to the continued high cost of farm produce which he said led to hike in the prices of food items in the area.

Eze said: “The continued rise in the prices of grains has lowered the number of bags we buy, but increased the number of debtors among those retailers we supplied grains to.’’

Mrs Nneka Obi, who also spoke to NAN at Shoprite, hoped that 2017 would bring much better fortune to Nigerians, compared to 2016.

“We are looking forward to giving our customers impressive service as well as quality and affordable goods, which will give them value for their money, “she said.

Increase in inter and intra vehicular movement in the city was also noticed after the yuletide.(NAN)

