Government Offers Workers Land In Place Of Annual Bonuses - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Government Offers Workers Land In Place Of Annual Bonuses

The Zimbabwean government have reportedly offered government employees in the country residential lands in place of the usual annual bonuses.

The move by the Zimbabwean government comes following the country’s stagnated economy which makes payment of workers uneasy.

Reuters however reported that the labour union in the country have rejected the offer made by the Zimbabwean government terming it madness.

The labour unions further cited the low value of the lands offered along with the unattractiveness with most of the lands lacking basic amenities such as roads, electricity and others as the reasons behind the rejection of the government’s offer.

Speaking on the development, the secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union in Zimbabwe, Raymond Majongwe noted that the offer made by the government is nothing short of “madness.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

