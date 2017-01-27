Governor Ambode Launches Mobile App to Interact With Lagosians - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday launched a mobile app to facilitate interaction and provision of services between government and the citizens from the comfort of their homes and offices without necessarily paying a visit to government establishments where such services are being provided.

The mobile app, otherwise known as Citizens Gate, under the Citizens Relations Management (CRM) initiative, is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and would avail residents of the State the opportunity to make enquiries and suggestions on government services and get faster responses.

Addressing a joint press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, the State’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Odubiyi, said the launch of the web platform was another initiative of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration aimed at bringing government closer to the people.

He said: “The Citizens Gate is an integrated web and mobile-based platform through which Lagos State’s citizens can lodge feedback to the State Government on various services provided, receive quick responses on services as well as interact with government officials via web and mobile phone.

“The platform is designed to promote communication and connectivity between citizens and government while it will also enable citizens to inform the government on problems and issues occurring in their areas, communities and beyond.”

