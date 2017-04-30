 PHOTO: Governor Ikpeazu Arm Wrestles Chinese Investor - The Herald Nigeria

PHOTO: Governor Ikpeazu Arm Wrestles Chinese Investor

In a bid to show his jovial side, governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state was pictured engaging in an arm wrestling with a Chinese investor at the state government house.

Some of the Chinese investors that the governor interfaced with during his recent visit to China are currently in Abia State.

This set of Investors, who are mostly interested in Ceramics and pharmaceuticals, arrived Abia State from Abuja this morning and came straight to Government House Umuahia on a courtesy visit to Governor Ikpeazu.

