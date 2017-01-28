Governor's Girlfriend Allegedly Disappears With $10million State Fund - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A South-South Governor has been put under the searchlight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after his girlfriend was alleged to have made away with the sum of $10 million belonging to the state.

The South-South governor, who is currently under investigation by the EFCC, has been accused of diverting the Federal Government bailout fund into his mistress’ account.

According to The Nation, the governor was disclosed to have contracted the help of his mistress in laundering the said fund only for her to disappear with the funds.

The slush fund has however been allegedly traced to a bank in the United States.

A source involved in the probe said: “A governor from an oil-producing state is in soup and under probe by some security agencies.

“The governor seems to have been duped by his mistress who stays in Texas in the United States.

“The governor is worried after discovering that his girlfriend has defrauded him of $10 million.

“What started as a love affair and promises of good faith has turned sour.

“Yet the governor would not want his wife or the people of the state, who will be disappointed, to know about this ugly transaction.”

The source, whom was reported to allegedly be a security chief, further added: “Investigation so far indicated that the governor allegedly diverted part of the bailout funds meant for his state to the mistress.

“All relevant security agencies are already tracking how the cash was wired to the mistress as well as the whereabouts of the funds.

“Very soon, the details of the transaction will be revealed to Nigerians.

“This is why the government has decided to monitor how bailout funds and London-Paris loan refunds were spent.”

