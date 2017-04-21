Govt to Celebrate Lagos @ 50 with GTBank Principals Cup - The Herald Nigeria

In recognition of GTBank’s contribution to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria and producing discipline and upright school children, Lagos State government has listed the bank’s pet project-GTBank Principals Cup, as part of the events to celebrate the state at 50.

Making this known thursday at the corporate headquarters of GTBank, venue for the draw for the 2017 edition of the GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup was the Special Adviser Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu, who was represented by Dr. Oluyomi Oluwasanmi.

“This year’s edition of the GTBank Principals Cup would be a unique one as the tournament had been listed as one of the events to celetrate Lagos@ 50,” Oluwasanmi noted.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the competition’s planning committee and the first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, hailed GTBank for the wonderful things it’s doing to the lives of kids through the Principals Cup.

“The competition is not just about football but rather for the kids to grow up as disciplined individuals and good sportsmen. It is a stepping stone to greater heights for them,” Akinwumi noted.

Meanwhile, GTBank Head of Corporate Affairs and External Communications, Oyinade Adegite had charged the kids to take advantage of the platform the bank is providing, saying the competition is about staying in school and leaving school to be a good sportsman.

