Govt. To Spend $274million On Its Next General Election - The Herald Nigeria

Zimbabwe has been revealed to be planning a budget of $274 million on its upcoming general elections in 2018.

The country under the leadership of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe has revealed its plans for the presidential election ahead of the election dates.

Recall that Mugabe had indicated his interest in the upcoming elections as his wife had stated that even if her husband dies, Zimbabweans will still vote for him.

The Zimbabwe election agency however revealed that its budget for the upcoming election has been pegged at $274 million.

The budget comes at a time when the country is faced with severe cash shortages and the present administration is battling with its finances to keep government workers paid.

Speaking on the announcement, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson, Rita Makarau, told the parliamentary committee that she was confident the national treasury would make the money available.

She stated that “a consolidated budget requirement has since been submitted to treasury for funding in the sum of $274 million.”

