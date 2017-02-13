GRAMMY AWARDS: Adele Beats Beyonce, Sweeps Five Awards - The Herald Nigeria

Singer, Adele couldn’t have possibly gone wrong for the night as she dominated the awards sweeping a total of five awards from the Grammys held last night in Los Angeles, California.

The singer who gave a heartwarming tribute performance to late George Micheal swept awards including the album, record and song of the year.

The British singer beat Beyonce who is pregnant and expecting twins in the op three most coveted categories.

In her acceptance speech, Adele said: “I can’t possibly accept this award

“My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album for me, this Lemonade album, was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring … and all us artists here [bleep] adore you

“You are our light. The way you make me and my friends feel. The way you make my black friends feel is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves.

“And I love you. I always have and I always will.”

Leave a comment