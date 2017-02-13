Grammy Awards: Adele's tribute to George Michael - The Herald Nigeria

Adele performed “Fastlove” in a beautiful tribute to the late George Michael at the Grammys on Sunday.

Michael was one of several famous musicians to pass away in 2016, but the ‘25′ star made clear that his musical legacy will live on.

Appearing on stage in an all-black ensemble and cross earrings that matched Michael’s famed ones, Adele performed the 1996 track in front of a montage of photos and videos of Michael dancing and performing throughout his career.

Less than a minute into the song, Adele swore and stopped the music. “I’m sorry for swearing …can we please start it again.” She paused and said, “I can’t do it like I did it last year,” referencing her 2016 Grammys performance during which her audio was off.

Once she started over, the performance was stirring and backed by a full orchestra. During the final notes, Adele broke down into tears and was greeted with moving responses from the members of the crowd, including J. Lo and Rihanna.

Much of the tribute was a surprise because even as the Recording Academy had announced a segment honoring Michael ahead of time, they did not share which artists would participate ahead of the telecast.

Michael was no stranger to the Grammys during his lifetime, winning one Best R&B Performance award for his 1987 duet with Aretha Franklin, “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” and one Album of the Year award for his acclaimed 1987 solo debut Faith. He also received six other nominations over the years.

