GRAMMY AWARDS: Watch Adele Swear On Stage Again Before George Micheal's Tribute - The Herald Nigeria

British Singer, Adele is yet to get a hang of keeping her swear words in check on bug screen and on the stage as she made a repeat of her verbal breakdown on the Grammy awards stage.

The UK singer surprisingly took things to a new level after she had to cancel her first performance of her George Micheal’s tribute to restart another one.

The first performance obvious to spectators started on a wrong note as the artiste flubbed as she sang.

Feeling the weight of her bad performance, Adele broke down verbally saying: “I’m sorry it’s live TV, I can’t mess this up for him. I f***ed it up, I’m so sorry, I can’t. I have to do it again for him. I have to do it right”

She, however, put things in check on her second try and delivered a flawless tribute.

Watch video below:

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him" — Adele stops, and restarts her #GRAMMYs tribute to George Michael pic.twitter.com/76MRQHwe5Y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

