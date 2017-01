Graphic photos from the bomb blast which rocked the University of Maiduguri mosque earlier today has surfaced online.

The bomb blast was reported to have gone off at around 6:30 am when students and staff were observing their early morning prayer.

Following the blast, reports indicate that security operatives have been mobilized to the site of the blast.

The number of casualties from the blast is yet unknown as many are feared dead and others injured.

See photos below:

