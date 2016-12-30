Graphic photos: Fulani Herdsmen attack Southern Kaduna, kill 808 persons - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State disclosed that a total of 808 people were killed in 53 villages across the four local government areas in the state ridden by crisis.

According to the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari is silent on the ongoing violence in the southern part of Kaduna State because the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is handling it.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. When it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism; yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” Mr. Adesina said.

He also said “when a thing like this happens in a state, there is a chief security officer and he is supposed to be on top of the matter.

“Governor El-Rufai Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it,” he said.

Warning; below are graphic photos from the scene.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment