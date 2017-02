Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC earlier this morning shot a female suicide bomber dead.

The female suicide bomber’s attempt to detonate the bomb she was carrying was foiled by men of the NSCDC earlier today at the NNPC Mega Station located at Damboa road in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The female suicide bomber’s accomplice along with another suicide bomber were however arrested by the security operatives.

See graphic photo of the killed bomber below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment