GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Several Dead In Ghastly Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Several deaths were recorded in an accident which occurred along the Lokoja-Okene road.

The accident involving a bus belonging to Delta Line and another vehicle occurred on the 17th of January, 2017.

A social media user, who reported the accident along with photos, posted on his Facebook page:

“On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja – okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across”

See Graphic Photos from the accident below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment