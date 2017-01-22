 GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Several Dead In Ghastly Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Several Dead In Ghastly Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road

Several deaths were recorded in an accident which occurred along the Lokoja-Okene road.

The accident involving a bus belonging to Delta Line and another vehicle occurred on the 17th of January, 2017.

A social media user, who reported the accident along with photos, posted on his Facebook page:

“On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja – okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across”

See Graphic Photos from the accident below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar