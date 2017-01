A fatal accident involving a family of four has occured along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to reports, the accident took place around Conoil Filling Station after Interchange, Shagamu.

Two members of the family sadly died instantly while two others are currently unconscious and lying in critical condition in the hospital.

The victims were reportedly returning from a vacation when their SUV ran into a moving trailer.

Warning; graphic photos below:

