Graphic Photos Of Youth Leaders Killed By Gunmen In Imo - The Herald Nigeria

Two youth leaders in Imo state have been murdered by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

The community youth leaders were reported to have been killed at Eke Obollo in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Monday night.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to news agency, Punch, the gunmen numbering four were reported to have arrived in a jeep to kill the youth leaders identified as Uzoma Ebo, popularly called Van Dan and another identified as Chinedu, popularly called master.

The incident was reported to have occurred at around 8:15pm on Monday night with the hired assailants shooting sporadically into the air.

One of the eyewitnesses recounted: “On arrival, the gunmen shot repeatedly into the air, apparently to scare people away. They went straight to where Ebo, one of the youth leaders of the community was having his drink and shot him continuously on his hand and abdomen until he died.”

The source added: “They equally shot another youth leader, Chinedu, on his chest until he died. On confirming their deaths, the suspected assailants zoomed off in their jeep immediately.”

The state police through the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem confirmed the incident noting that operatives were quickly mobilized to the scene pf the crime.

See graphic photos below:

“>Click Here For Graphic Photo 1

“>Click Here For Graphic Photo 2

“>Click Here For Graphic Photo 3

“>Click Here For Graphic Photo 4

