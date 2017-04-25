Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams and wife split after 5 years of marriage - The Herald Nigeria

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee are amicably divorcing, making the couple the latest group to join the divorce statistic in the American entertainment industry.

According to the PEOPLE, the star filed for divorce on April 11.

Williams, 35, married his longtime girlfriend Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years.

They first met while Williams was working as a schoolteacher in New York.

“She’s been with me through all different facets of my career,” Williams told USA Today in 2010. “She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”

Williams also told PEOPLE in 2009 that he was in awe of her confidence and independence: “She is her own person, he said. “Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me.”

The two share two young children together: daughter Sadie who is 3-years old and son Maceo who was born in 2015.