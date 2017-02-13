Group cautions against agitation to break Nigeria

The Yoruba Initiatives (TYI), a Socio-Cultural and Non-Political group in the South-West has cautioned against the growing agitation to break-up Nigeria.

The group said this in a statement issued by its Spokesman; Mr Fola Olamiti on Monday in Abuja.

Olamiti stated that the decision was reached at the end of the second meeting of the group held in Ibadan.

The group pledged to join other well-meaning groups in the country to canvass for and ensure that Nigeria was restructured.

It also called on the Federal Government to consider a timely restructuring of the country as an immediate solution to the increased agitations.

“Restructuring will end the multifaceted problems of Nigeria including corruption, inter-ethnic issues, stifled growth of the federation, widespread security challenges and general suspicion.

“The idea to restructure Nigeria has been thoroughly debated and agreed to during the last National Conference by all the geo political zones of the country.

“This is the reason why the government should stop dismissing the idea with a wave of hand.’’

The group said the secessionists in some geo-political zones of the country were gaining attention owing to widespread disenchantment with the state of the economy.

The group said it was disposed to networking with the State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly and other stakeholders to drive the restructuring agenda of the economy.

It said the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting had rejected secession and advocated for the full restructuring of the country.

The communiqué said all the geo-political zones supported restructuring in the last National Conference and pledged to join other groups in the South-West to work out appropriate mechanism for the restructuring. (NAN)

